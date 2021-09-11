Jason Church: Thank you, from an Afghanistan veteran

I wanted to publicly thank Dan Boring and everyone at the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter for the kindness and hospitality this past weekend.

I attended the car show hosted by him and other members of this wonderful organization. I was warmly welcomed by everyone in the community, and enjoyed speaking to those in attendance.

I grew up in northern Wisconsin, joined the Army, and I lost both of my legs to an IED in Afghanistan nine years ago.

I first met Dan when he visited me, and many other wounded warriors, at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland. I could tell right away that he was a veteran and Wisconsinite with a heart of gold.

The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter provided me and my family with assistance while we recovered at the hospital, and continued to help me with my rehabilitation over the years. For example, Dan and his colleagues brought me skydiving, and have always stood by me during tough times.

Dan's group of veterans is an organization that Kenosha should be very proud of.