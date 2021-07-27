Jason Standish: Setting the record straight on vaccinations

I would like to clear up a point made recently in letters to the Kenosha News and that I hear quite often from people unwilling to receive a COVID-19 vaccination:

The arguments against being vaccinated generally center around individual freedom, the idea that vaccines haven’t been “properly tested,” and that sort of thing. I won’t concern myself with the “I have a right to spread disease” argument at this time, but with the lack of testing.

This simply is not true. The three vaccines currently available in the United States have gone through the “same layers of review and testing as other vaccines” (University of Maryland Medical System website). Three main factors allowed the process to go faster: Operation Warp Speed, new technology and reducing red tape at the FDA.

Operation Warp Speed paid for a great deal of work so companies didn’t have to use their own funds. Obviously, a company can speed up research and development when free to spend other people’s money.

The use of mRNA technology in vaccines is new to most of us but scientists have been working in this area of research since the mid-1990s.

Since the genetic makeup of COVID-19 was shared worldwide within weeks of the first case, scientists were ready to spring into action.