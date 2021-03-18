Jeanne Duffy: Exempt tax on AmeriCorps award

AmeriCorps members make a difference in Kenosha and communities throughout Wisconsin, and we can make a difference for them by exempting the AmeriCorps education award from state income tax.

Each year, over 1,200 AmeriCorps members serve one million hours at nearly 350 service sites across Wisconsin. AmeriCorps members serve with numerous programs in Kenosha and Racine, including the Racine Zoo AmeriCorps Program, Public Allies Milwaukee, MCHS Volunteer Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and Wisconsin Reading Corps, with plans underway for expanded AmeriCorps service in Kenosha and Racine Counties.

Our state’s AmeriCorps members positively impact Wisconsinites by providing educational programming, supporting citizens with disabilities, assisting homeless youth, constructing housing, completing conservation and disaster recovery projects, helping people lead healthier lives and in numerous other ways.

Additionally, they stepped up to assist local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by helping students during remote learning and at reopened schools and by supporting food banks, school meal programs, 211 call lines, contact tracing, patient follow-up calls and other relief efforts.