Jennifer Franco: Immune from oppression

A recent VOP writer asked how exactly he or other citizens alive today are responsible for 400 years of injustice and slavery.

If you are a white person today (like I am), you are not responsible for the egregious practice of owning and selling slaves.

However, white people today have benefited from the systems created by racist acts of the past, while black people continue to face barriers that white people do not.

For example, redlining, which essentially barred black people and other minorities from sharing in the American Dream and building wealth like their white counterparts, was officially outlawed in the 1960s, but the practice really never went away. In fact, during the Great Recession, banks routinely and purposely guided black home buyers toward subprime loans.

If a black person and a white person each commit a similar crime, the black person has a better chance of being arrested. It’s also true that, once arrested, black people are convicted more often than white people.