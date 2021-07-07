Jennifer Franco: Immune from oppression

A recent VOP writer asked how exactly he or other citizens alive today are responsible for 400 years of injustice and slavery.
If you are a white person today (like I am), you are not responsible for the egregious practice of owning and selling slaves.
However, white people today have benefited from the systems created by racist acts of the past, while black people continue to face barriers that white people do not.
For example, redlining, which essentially barred black people and other minorities from sharing in the American Dream and building wealth like their white counterparts, was officially outlawed in the 1960s, but the practice really never went away. In fact, during the Great Recession, banks routinely and purposely guided black home buyers toward subprime loans.
If a black person and a white person each commit a similar crime, the black person has a better chance of being arrested. It’s also true that, once arrested, black people are convicted more often than white people.
Black Americans are far more likely than whites to lack access to emergency medical care. The hospitals they go to tend to be less well funded and staffed by practitioners with less experience. Facing the effects of racism leaves African Americans vulnerable to developing stress-related health issues that can lead to chronic issues later in life.
Systemic racism persists in our schools, offices, court system, police departments and elsewhere. Why? Think about it: when white people occupy most positions of decision-making power, people of color have a difficult time getting a fair shake, let alone getting ahead.
We all have to do a better job of calling out systemic racism.
Jennifer Franco, Kenosha