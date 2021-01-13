Jennifer Franco: Serious reflection is needed

After Donald Trump won the election in 2016, I was despondent, confused and angry. However, I did not "storm the castle" like a crazy person.

Here's what I and others did do. We organized, we got involved, we wrote letters to newspapers, we wrote postcards, we talked to people, we sent emails to officials, we hosted training sessions, we donated money, we made thousands of phone calls and we did all this with a whole bunch of like-minded people.

These actions took time and effort and patience and doggedness, but they did make an impact. If you want to make positive change, you've got to put in the work. Violence is not the answer.

In addition, people need to take responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6. Our Capitol building was literally attacked by hundreds of violent, lawless insurrectionists clamoring up the capitol steps, breaking into and destroying parts of the building and causing panic, pain and death.