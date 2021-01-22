Jenny Binsfeld: Attacking free speech

In the big tech world, if you're a liberal they love you and if you're a conservative they will carry out an all out assault on your free speech.

Free speech should not be a political issue even though most of the liberal media loves to spin it that way. If you don't like what a person says, and that includes politicians, you still should appreciate that they have a right to say it. Besides, you can always use a paraprosdokian such as "If I agree with you, we'd both be wrong" and leave it at that.