Jensen: Vote for the American dream

For every Amazon and Uline there are millions of small business like mine.

COVID and the ensuing lockdown have devastated us like so many others. The previous three years were our best ever. Like it or not the Trump administration had much to to with it.

I know for many of you his personality is a deal breaker. In 2016 I didn't vote for a Pope. I voted for the person to stand up for America and recognize China as a threat to the American way of life. Tax cuts and deregulation had our economy booming. 2020 was on pace to be, by far, the best ever again.

Today, we are hanging on trying to weather the storm. Sadly many of our business customers have not and will not reopen. Donald Trump showed what is possible for the American economy. A Harris Biden administration says they would lockdown again if instructed. That would be the death blow to hundreds of thousands if not millions of businesses.

A vote for Trump is a vote for the American dream and all that is possible in America.

Robert Jensen, Kenosha

