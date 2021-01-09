Jesse Haack: Far right rioters

Mexican rapists and murderers! Islamic terrorists! Socialists! Antifa! Lions and tigers and bears! Oh my!

The Republicans have so much to be afraid of! Did I mention the sky is falling? But who is really causing the violence?

Well now the far right got yet another opportunity to get violent like the other guys. But the other guys were protesting something that actually happened.

The far right rioters in DC were protesting something that never happened: A rigged election. Their only evidence is Trump's allegation.

By clinging to Trump, Republicans lost the 2018 midterms, the 2020 presidential election and the two recent senate elections. The propaganda has failed.

Jesse Haack, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0