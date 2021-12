"If you died a long time ago a Republican legislator will vote for you." This is part of an exciting new bill proposed by Wisconsin legislators.

Republicans all over the country are praising this new law as proof of their desire to make voting easier; not more difficult as some people claim.

The new law would apply only to unvaccinated Republicans.

I thank Tucker Carlson for announcing this great news on Fox.

Jesse Haack, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0