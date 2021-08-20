Jesse Haack: Police are defunding themselves

You want to run for office but don't have anything positive to offer?

Just run as a Republican and claim your Democrat opponent will defund the police!

Nobody is defunding the police. Why bother? The police are defunding themselves.

Officers are quitting, resigning and retiring. Even Kenosha's former chief of police knew what action a man of his caliber should take when agitators, arsonists and armed vigilantes are running the streets destroying property and killing people that the police are sworn to protect.

Jesse Haack, Kenosha

