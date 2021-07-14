 Skip to main content
Jill Clark: Hall of Fame inductees deserve recognition
Jill Clark: Hall of Fame inductees deserve recognition

It was very nice to see such a big article and all the pictures of the Kenosha Rotary that took place at Lincoln Park, but you did miss one thing; the ceremony of the 10 people who were inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame.

It would have been so nice to see some pictures of the inductees, their speeches, them and their families etc. It was a beautiful ceremony and the speeches were priceless!

Maybe somebody has some laying around, like me because my husband was one of the inductees that the Kenosha News could borrow.

Maybe next time ... until then.

Jill Clark, Kenosha

