Jim Concannon: Getting vaccinated is patriotic

Getting vaccinated is patriotic

Personal health is when we pay attention to our individual or family health. Public health is another category of wellness and safety which serves the individual and all the people.

Much of public health is automatic and seldom realized. For instance, when I go to a local restaurant, I don’t fret about food poisoning. Catching tuberculosis in Kenosha is the furthest thing from my imagination. And, although I am not at risk, I’m glad I live in a community where sexually transmitted infection is not rampant.

Such matters are examples of standards, actions and surveillance directed at maintaining a healthy population.

I appreciate and trust the local and national public health professionals serving me and others around the clock. Often, public health agencies call on us with guidelines we should follow to counteract disease. While some are readily accepted, like covering up when we cough or sneeze, others can be challenging and encounter resistance.

Proper scientific public health recommendations involving COVID-19 have been commonly defied based on erroneous beliefs and influences. This has fueled much of our predicament. Our nation, with less than 5% of the world population, has over 20% of COVID-19 cases and deaths.