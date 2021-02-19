Jim Kruse Sr.: NFL referees need to do a better job

I know the NFL has a rules book, which they make a "feeble" attempt to go by. Will have to say I've never seen or read one, because after the Super Bowl is over during the spring or summer of each year, the rules committee gets together and either adds or deletes rules in the book.

When these referees go out on the football field each game they think they are "god" out there (well they aren't) and I don't agree with their was of thinking. Don't care if it's a major penalty or a minor one; every penalty should be called and whoever causes the penalty, whether it be one player or multiple players, the team should be assessed accordingly.

If the referees are not going to call the penalties, the rule books might as well be thrown in the garbage.

I'm so fed up with the analyst and the announcer both saying: "boy the referees are really letting them play out there."

Overall, the ones in the striped shirts should do a better job of calling all penalties.

Jim Kruse Sr., Kenosha

