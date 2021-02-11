Jim Wennerholm: Cup half-empty or full?

Amidst the stresses of the current pandemic, the attack on our beloved Kenosha and all the political division that has escalated in this past election season, I ponder the many positive revelations observed in my experience.

I have contacted long-lost chums, maintained even closer contact with friends and family, met new neighbors walking my Boston terrier frequently and spent more time reading and writing my first book, which is still a work in progress.

Spending more time at home, perhaps you learned to cook, tried new recipes, remodeled or redecorated, took online courses, mastered Zoom or other apps, read more books, learned an instrument or helped your children more with schoolwork. Or maybe you helped your neighbor or volunteered more of your time this past year. You might be spending more time outdoors hiking, 4-wheeling, skiing, tubing, bird watching, camping, fishing, snowmobiling or hunting in the many outstanding forests, parks, lakes and trails throughout southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.

As a country, America has historically weathered major pandemics, two world wars, terrorist attacks, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, volcanoes, avalanches, earthquakes, et al. Yet, as citizens of the USA, we are still lucky and blessed to live in a reasonably-free society based on the greatest experiment of democracy in the world for over 200 years.