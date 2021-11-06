Jim Wennerholm: The state of our union

Trying to make sense of all the acronyms and buzzwords in America today is exhausting and maddening. A sampling is BLM, Antifa, CRT, historical revisionism, social equity, sexism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, social justice, the 1619 Project, LBGTQ+, wokeism, intersectionality, etc.

I propose using another acronym, that being ELM, Every Life Matters, from the womb to the tomb. The symbolism is simple. An Elm tree sapling planted and nurtured in a firm foundation of fertile soil will grow deep roots and mature, rendering healthy limbs, branches and leaves.

Like an Elm tree, a healthy society nurtures each human life. Babies are born without prejudice and hate, and they look at each other with curiosity. If nurtured correctly, children will grow healthy with strong roots, putting aside meaningless labels and buzzwords.

Growing up in Chicago during the 60s, life seemed simpler. We believed in mom, apple pie, the American flag, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and family values. We understood from our parents the importance of real education, family, patriotism, faith and hard work to reach our life goals.

Our grandparents and parents came from Europe and Scandinavia through Ellis Island with very little. They learned the English language, overcame prejudice, graduated from schools, worked hard and became very successful.