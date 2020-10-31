Jim Wrobel: Good riddance, Trump

The Kenosha News has obviously not learned the lessons as the rest of the media.

After readily receiving campaign help from the Russians in 2016, the Trump regime is trying to do it again with the planted Biden claim. This time the media isn’t taking the bait from the Russians, Rudy or Trump.

After nearly four years of corruption, lies and willful incompetence leading to the deaths of thousands of Americans in the pandemic, this impeached president can’t change the tune. America is sick of him and will throw him and his sycophants out next week.

Good riddance!

Jim Wrobel, Kenosha

