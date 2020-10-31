 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Wrobel: Good riddance, Trump
View Comments

Jim Wrobel: Good riddance, Trump

{{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha News has obviously not learned the lessons as the rest of the media.

After readily receiving campaign help from the Russians in 2016, the Trump regime is trying to do it again with the planted Biden claim. This time the media isn’t taking the bait from the Russians, Rudy or Trump.

After nearly four years of corruption, lies and willful incompetence leading to the deaths of thousands of Americans in the pandemic, this impeached president can’t change the tune. America is sick of him and will throw him and his sycophants out next week.

Good riddance!

Jim Wrobel, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert