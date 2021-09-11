Jodi Muerhoff: Gov. Evers leads us forward

Gov. Evers is leading Wisconsin forward through bipartisanship and sound economic investments.

Evers signed a bipartisan budget — yes, bipartisan! — something that hasn’t happened in our state since 2007. His budget included the largest tax cuts in state history, bringing relief to Wisconsin taxpayers during difficult economic times.

Wisconsin begins this fiscal year with the largest general fund surplus in our state’s history — a fact the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says is due to Evers’ smart decisions during the pandemic and efforts to stabilize Wisconsin’s economy.

Evers’ vaccine roll-out has led the Midwest and the nation for delivering shots in arms, helping drive our state’s economic recovery.

Evers restored Wisconsin’s two-thirds funding commitment to public schools, recognizing our children are our future and an important investment. He committed additional funds beyond the budget to make sure Wisconsin schools could open as safely as possible during the pandemic.

Evers has made historic investments in Wisconsin’s antiquated unemployment system, infrastructure, small businesses, entrepreneurship and expanding broadband.