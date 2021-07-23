Jodi Muerhoff: Steil's Kenosha riot lie

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser is right: Telling a lie repeatedly doesn’t make it true.

Bryan Steil hasn’t learned that lesson: His recent commentary on the Kenosha riots promoted the partisan lie that Gov. Evers “let” Kenosha burn.

Records show, receiving a request for help from Kenosha’s mayor and county executive, Evers ordered Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp to activate the National Guard’s Quick Response Force just hours after the police shot Jacob Blake. That Force takes at least 12 hours to mobilize; it’s comprised of people with jobs, families, etc. who quickly make arrangements and travel to where they are ordered.

The troops arrived in Kenosha on the 24, less than 24 hours after the shooting.

While Wisconsin has 7,700 National Guard troops, it only has one battalion trained for riot support.

When Maj. Knapp told the Governor that more help was needed, Evers’ requested and was granted additional troops from neighboring states.