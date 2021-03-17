John Grom: Here's the rest of the story

After reading Mr. Komarec’s VOP comments regarding President Trump on March 12, I feel the need to tell “the rest of the story” from "the other side."

I agree with his closing comment “The effect of the Trump presidency will be an influence in our country for many years.” Trump exposed the deep state for what it is — a bunch of bureaucrats in D.C. trying to control everything we the people say or are able to do, I dare say some folks don’t agree with that.

I also agree that Trump likely won’t make the cut as the fifth POTUS to be enshrined on Mt. Rushmore, along with 42 other presidents, that’s tough company.

Regarding Trump’s handling of COVID, let’s let history determine that. Some folks consider it a bad flu season regardless of god Fauci’s "expert" opinion, of which everyone has one, if you know what I mean.

I’m surprised that Komarec associates violence with Trump. Obviously CNN didn’t cover any of Trump’s scores of rallies where people behaved, and even picked up the candy wrappers and other debris on site when they left. Are Trump’s “inflammatory statements” to blame for the Kenosha riots? I think not.