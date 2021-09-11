John Milligan: Evers to blame

In remembering the riots a year ago, the question that comes to mind is how did it get so bad?

The reason is simple — Tony Evers let it get that bad.

Tony Evers chose to play politics with public safety by rejecting President Trump’s offer for federal help. When the Kenosha County Board asked for 1,500 National Guard to help stop the three nights of terror, Tony Evers sent less than 500.

Tony Evers’ tweets got so out of hand that four law enforcement organizations sent a letter to Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes asking them to “discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known."

Can Kenosha and Wisconsin really afford another four years of such destructive policies? No.

John Milligan, Bristol

