John Neuenschwander: A telling vote

Last Wednesday, Republicans in the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to remove Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, from her leadership post.

Her inexcusable offense was to consistently call out former President Trump for his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. She was also removed because she dared to lay most of the blame for the insurrection at the capitol on Jan. 6 at the feet of Trump.

Congressman Bryan Steil was one of the Republicans who lent his voice to the motion to remove her. According to Steil and the four other Wisconsin Republicans who voted to oust her, they did so because the party needed to move on and focus on taking back the House in 2022.

Their vote, however, was not really just about moving on but also about whose view of the 2020 election and the insurrection at the capitol these Republican house members supported. Not surprisingly, they chose to support the author of "the big lie" and primary fomenter of the capitol insurrection instead of Liz Cheney who refused to be silenced.