John Schlax: Credit that's undeserved

I'm referencing the Kenosha News Voice of the People from Jan. 19: "Ryan and Pence's attendance (inauguration) sends a strong message about our democracy and its 223-year tradition."

The stronger message is who is not there and why!

Quote from philosopher Edmund Burke: "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."

Pence being given credit for what he did in the 11th-plus hour on Jan. 6 is ridiculous. He had no choice. But, for more than four years he allowed children to be locked up, he allowed hate speech, he allowed alternative facts (Kelly Ann Conway) on the COVID-19 virus and more.

Of interest, when I looked up the above quote by Edmund Burke, I thought it fitting there was a picture of Trump and Pence. Both smiling and Trump pointing at Pence.

Lets not give people credit they don't deserve.

John Schlax, Kenosha

