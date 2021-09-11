John Schlax: Precautions to protect others

A number of people could/should be exempt from vaccinations.

Medical or religion are appropriate, "freedom" or "rights" are not appropriate reasons.

The other day, waiting at a red light at the corner of 75th Street and 30th Avenue, I thought I should have the "freedom" to run the light. I could also undo my seat belt and refuse to buy insurance.

Those actions could get me ticketed because there are laws made to better coordinate traffic, save lives and hold people accountable.

It is my "right" and my "freedom" to not get vaccinated some say. That would be OK if the virus only affects them, but it doesn't. It affects everyone around them, children included.

As for masks, I wear glasses and hearing aids that cause issues with a mask, but don't feel that inconvenienced. I continue to wear a mask when appropriate to protect myself as well as others.

John Schlax, Kenosha

