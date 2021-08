How is it that America has come to put up with corrupt politics?

How is it that Americans cannot see that the view of politicians is to protect their jobs and not America?

How is it that Americans have become sheep to be led by the corrupt swamp?

How is it that common sense has left those who lead us?

Joseph Madrigrano Jr., Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0