Judi Bondi: Thank you health care workers

Joseph Biden won the United States presidential election, by a margin of 7 million votes. He also won the electoral college. The many, many recounts have stopped at last.

Another big truth: President Biden and his capable, professional staff, discovered immediately that the coronavirus had received next to no attention from Donald Trump.

It is wonderful that inoculations are now moving forward and the death rates are falling. Thank you very much to all the health care workers in Kenosha County.

Judi Bondi, Salem

