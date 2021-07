Concerning the government response to the Jacob Blake shooting, I have a question.

It has been stated local and state response was good. If so, can someone explain why we had so much damage to our city?

As it stands now, the government's response was definitely not adequate, though the courthouse and related facilities were protected.

Seems it was not good since we suffered a lot of damage.

Jules Hoffmann, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0