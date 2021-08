I will not be attending either the City Council meeting or the Kenosha Education Association meeting because I do not want to come in contact with anyone who exposes themselves to COVID.

But I have already contacted my alderman and the KEA through their websites to express my opinion on the need for masking indoors in Kenosha.

People need to contact their aldermen and the KEA through their websites if, like me, they don’t want those who are unsafe shouting in their face!

Julie DeWitt, Kenosha

