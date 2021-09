We all have our opinions.

A trend that I have noticed. Why is it that once the news is presented, that we, as the public need to hear someone else's slant? Trying to convince us that we cannot makeup our own minds?

I do not need a different slant. I have my own opinion.

I really feel that I am not the only one who feels this way.

Thank you to our forefathers.

Julius Morgan, Kenosha

