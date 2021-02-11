Kala Goriup: Supporting the mask mandate

After reading an article on Jan. 22, that more than two dozen GOP lawmakers had signed on to a resolution to end Gov. Evers’ mask mandate, I felt compelled to write this letter.

I am confused by the position of the Wisconsin GOP. The United States has had over 25.2 million positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 419,000 deaths.

In Wisconsin alone there have been 581,000 positive cases and 6,193 deaths. I wonder what number does the GOP have to see to take this pandemic as a serious public health threat and start to work with the governor and not against him?

Instead of our lawmakers fighting a mask mandate, they should be giving our municipalities ways to enforce one!

We need help and support getting through this pandemic, but it does not seem to be forthcoming from the Wisconsin GOP. They seem to be more focused on the dollars and cents.

The truth is that if the pandemic does not end, none of us are going to feel safe going out to spend money. We are not going to be patronizing any businesses until this pandemic is under control.

Right now, we are simply safer at home. The only way to change that is for the Wisconsin GOP to make a choice to work together with Governor Evers to defeat this virus.