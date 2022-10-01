Kangas: KAPPA endorsements

The question is unremitting. Is our media politically biased?

The editors of the Kenosha News have given us a clue through their two-day coverage of political endorsements by the Kenosha polices' labor union.

To date, the Kenosha News devoted an entire page width headline and 39 inches of column space “reporting” the Kenosha Professional Police Association endorsements.

The KPPA board has demonstrated for years that they’re the Republican political arm of the KPD. Union president Pete Deates used his “endorsement” opportunities to spread Republican talking points while implying the KPPA carefully considered the positions of all candidates.

Evers/Barnes allocated $100 million in federal pandemic relief to enhance law enforcement. Nevertheless, while endorsing Ron Johnson, Mr. Deates decried “...Barnes sided with rioters over the brave men and women of the KPD...”

Oops, your hypocrisy is showing Mr. Deates.

Sen. Johnson sided with the Jan. 6 insurrectionists over the brave men and women of the capitol police who were protecting constitutional political processes, American democracy and him! Five of your police brothers died as a result.

Johnson also voted against common-sense background checks for assault weapon purchases, spread COVID vaccination conspiracy theories and repeats antigovernmental rhetoric. All things that put YOUR union members at greater risk. So, please dispense with the insincere piousness.

Sadly, the KPPA is nothing more than a labor union. Their endorsements carry no more weight than any other labor union and reflect a very small minority of all unions.

How much coverage has the Kenosha News provided to all those other union endorsements? How many more Republican “endorsements” will the KPPA portion out? Then...how deeply will this paper genuflect?

David Kangas, Kenosha