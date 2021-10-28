Karen Ihlen: Hasty Salem Lakes decision

As I watched on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 24, two volunteer senior citizen men working quite hard to remove swim buoys from the Rock Lake beach area, I thought how thankless and hasty is the Village of Salem Lakes decision to cancel the Rock Lake Highlands 50-plus-year lease.

Decades of lawn care, safe swimming beach, park cleaning, garbage removal and vandalism prevention are just some of the good works the HOA does for the community.

A request from "one" riparian for a simple repair of VOSL fire-lane access resulted in hasty change for residents.

The opinions of village trustees:

Mr. Culat couldn't swim 24 years ago when he came over on a row boat to the beach. (Boats are not allowed in swim beaches for safety of children).

Mr. Faber spoke error about lake size. Rock Lake is 46 acres and the current access at Runyard Park meets WDNR requirement for carry-on electric motors on less than a 50-acre lake.

Two neighborhood citizens who spoke concern for the safety of residents who walk and ride bikes near fire-lane was not addressed or recorded in the news article.