Karen Ihlen: Hasty Salem Lakes decision

As I watched on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 24, two volunteer senior citizen men working quite hard to remove swim buoys from the Rock Lake beach area, I thought how thankless and hasty is the Village of Salem Lakes decision to cancel the Rock Lake Highlands 50-plus-year lease.
Decades of lawn care, safe swimming beach, park cleaning, garbage removal and vandalism prevention are just some of the good works the HOA does for the community.
A request from "one" riparian for a simple repair of VOSL fire-lane access resulted in hasty change for residents.
The opinions of village trustees:
Mr. Culat couldn't swim 24 years ago when he came over on a row boat to the beach. (Boats are not allowed in swim beaches for safety of children).
Mr. Faber spoke error about lake size. Rock Lake is 46 acres and the current access at Runyard Park meets WDNR requirement for carry-on electric motors on less than a 50-acre lake.
Two neighborhood citizens who spoke concern for the safety of residents who walk and ride bikes near fire-lane was not addressed or recorded in the news article.
The HOA stated that they are for a safe and simple fix on the fire-lane access. (They have mowed and cared for this area for 50 plus years and have kept the fire-lane clear for access to the dry hydrant and lake). In addition, the HOA (80 plus members) was not notified by village as to the cancellation of the lease. The request for repair was less than 30 days prior to the cancel vote! The HOA was not permitted to address the park commission.