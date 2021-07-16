Karen Rasmussen: Climate change should not be political

A large headline in the July 8 issue reads “Johnson: Climate change is ‘bull’."

Instead, the Kenosha News should focus on the conclusions 97% of climate change scientists have reached in studying climate records and trends, and publicize those as the most important “news” for those who still aren’t aware of the climate extremes our country and world have been experiencing.

Earlier in July in the Pacific Northwest, temperatures were sweltering. This is not normal. Most people there don’t have air conditioning due to the normally temperate climate.

In Oregon recently, the temperature reached 118 degrees, which is 45 degrees above the normal high for June. Over 100 people died due to the heat wave. Crops died in the fields and orchards.

Maybe Johnson needs to leave his air-conditioned office and gain some personal experience with the extreme temperatures other people have been dealing with this summer. Or maybe he should take a look at the data that he is in denial about.

Our politicians have a responsibility to take action to improve the lives of their fellow citizens. But Johnson doesn’t want to solve problems. He would rather cover up problems like climate change.