Karl Atanasoff: The turkey on Pershing Boulevard

Recently I read an apparent heartwarming story about the turkey on Pershing Boulevard. My wife and I took a ride and the bird was in the middle of the road. He was narrowly missed by a school bus and three to four cars, on top of this a lady was in the middle of the street trying to get him off the road.

An apparent feel good story it is not, but a true danger with not so good outcomes in the future.

If the neighborhood truly cares about the feathery creature they should give it a fighting chance and have it relocated immediately. If this isn't done soon sadly there will be a dead bird versus car accident not to mention citizens such as the one we saw darting between vehicles with more concern for a wild animal than their own safety.

I understand the love for nature and animals as I was born and raised in the country. There is however a great difference when the public and turkey itself are in great danger.

Believe me if the turkey could talk he would say please get me out of this concrete jungle.

In closing the group trying to capture it are due an apology as they were trying to do what is best for everyone!

Karl Atanasoff, Kenosha