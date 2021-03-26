 Skip to main content
Kate Clark: Ending xenophobia
The events that have recently unfolded in Atlanta, Ga. are a prime example of the continuous racism directed towards minority groups in America — specifically in this case towards Asian Americans.

Three Asian-owned businesses were targeted and eight total died in the mass shooting.

There has been a rise in xenophobia and violence directed towards this group since the coronavirus pandemic began last year.

In 2020, hate crimes against Asian people in the U.S. went up by 150%. It looks like things are regrettably getting back to America's “normal,” with the resumption of mass shootings.

When events like these occur, our leaders send their “thoughts and prayers” to the victims, however, nothing is ever substantially done. Hate is deadly, and we must take a stand against it.

The side effects of the coronavirus are enough on their own, and now Asians are enduring yet another side effect: racism.

As Americans, we need to be advocates for our vulnerable populations, and make changes on a systemic level in the fight to end hate crimes and discrimination. It starts with having those uncomfortable conversations and calling out hateful acts when we see them.

Although ending it is a stretch, we need to at least focus on prevention methods as much as possible.

This past year we have all endured struggle on some level; as American citizens, we must take a stand against these injustices that persist and alter America’s reality for the betterment of society and our future.

Kate Clark, Pleasant Prairie 

