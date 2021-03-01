Katherine Hutchison: Wolf hunt did not reflect well on state

I can’t be the only one disgusted by the recent wolf hunt and its management by state officials. Let me say, I’m a firearm owner and proud supporter of Second Amendment rights.

After hearing passionate testimony including from indigenous tribes that opposed the hunt, the Department of Natural Resources initially rejected a February hunt. Then a lawsuit brought by a hunting group prompted a court to force DNR to green-light the hunt.

Since a February wolf hunt had never taken place before, DNR acknowledged its impact on wolf populations is unknown.

Wolves don’t pose a sufficient threat to humans and livestock in Wisconsin to justify this mad rush to exterminate them. There are no documented cases of a fatal human attack. Moreover, wolves play a vital role in the ecosystem by culling smaller carnivores such as coyotes and keeping deer and elk herds strong.

The sole reason behind this rushed hunt was fear the Biden Administration might reinstate federal protection for the species before November.

Then there are the inhumane hunting methods: traps, hounds and night hunting.

Make no mistake, this has nothing to do with hunting for food. This is pure trophy hunting; a blood-sport opposed by most Americans and Wisconsinites.