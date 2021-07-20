Kathleen Neururer: It is time to get vaccinated

Long ago a student in my college dorm had an obvious limp and would drag her leg. She had polio as a small child before the vaccine was available. She survived but her life would never be the normal.

When the polio vaccine became available, parents had no issue having their children vaccinated, saving them from possible deformity or even death.

How unfortunate that today there seems to be very little concern among some people that the Coronavirus is again spreading rapidly and the new variant can be deadly to them, their family and their friends.

How many times have we seen a story online or on TV where the person confesses they did not get the vaccine for any number of reasons and is facing loss or continuing disease that can not be undone.

The more people that remain unvaccinated, the greater the chance of additional variants developing and the question has been asked, will one develop that we will not be able to conquer with the effects on mankind being devastating?

One letter in the VOP section on July 17 used the quote “No man is an island." That quote was meant to justify the writer's refusal to be vaccinated.