Kathryn Traxel: Anti-mask logic

I think we should eliminate school crossing guards. It impinges on children’s freedom when they are herded like sheep and forced to all cross together in one place.

They should have the right to cross where and when they wish, or where their parents tell them to.

No more of these dictatorial rules.

Sure, some kids will get injured and maybe even killed. And some adults will get the same as they have accidents avoiding the random kids crossing. But heck, that’s the price of freedom!

And any elected official who insists on safety for the kids and adults will be subject to recall.

Kathryn Traxel, Kenosha

