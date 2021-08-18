Kathryn Traxel: Required vaccinations

For many years I worked in a field that required me to be vaccinated against a number of things including rabies, tetanus and herpes B.

I was happy to have those vaccinations. The vaccines protected me from hazards on the job. They were also a condition of my employment.

If I didn't like the shots, I could find a new career.

Now healthcare providers are required to be vaccinated against a serious pandemic virus as a condition of employment. Not only will they be protected but they will also protect all of us, including the now-vulnerable children.

It's time for the anti-vaxers to get on board or face the consequences.

Kathryn Traxel, Kenosha

