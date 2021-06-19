Kathy Andrews: Veterans flags slighted?

I am personally offended that the state won't allow a POW/MIA or Veterans flag to be flown on state property, but allows a pride flag.

The men and women who fought for the right for people to live however they choose are not allowed to be honored, remembered and supported. How disheartening it is to know that this state forgot these men and women?

What happened to us as a state and nation to have forgotten our nation's heroes?

Please, let's remember what they fought for.

Kathy Andrews, Salem

Editor's Note: The POW-MIA flag flies on the north wing flagpole of the state Capitol every day.

