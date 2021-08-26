Katie Verzal: Evers let Kenosha burn

Time may heal some wounds, but there is one thing time can never do ... erase the facts. And the fact is that Tony Evers let the city of Kenosha burn while he played politics.

Tony Evers' actions led to $50 million in property damage and dozens upon dozens of businesses destroyed, a community hurting and so many questions left unanswered.

Fellow Kenoshans ... let us not forget what happened one year ago and the failed leadership that brought it upon us. Not only Evers failed us, Sherriff Beth and Mayor Antaramian failed us too.

Kenosha should not have suffered like it did. Our community should not still be rebuilding our torn apart city one year later.

What we need is leadership willing to step up and do the right thing, regardless of party affiliation.

To every citizen far and wide who lives in, or visits our city...I say this to you:

We deserve better. Kenosha deserves better.

Let us never forget the true facts from August 2020 that led to the desolation and destruction of so many businesses and the fear we all felt in our hearts.

While the strong feelings may fade over time, facts never do.