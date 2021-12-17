Katie Verzal: Pipeline relocation is important

The opponents of the pipelines and the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project in northern Wisconsin have offered a lot of hypothetical doomsday predictions that are far more based in emotion than reality. What they don’t offer is an alternative for the 280,000 Wisconsinites that heat their homes with the propane made possible by pipelines like Line 5.

For those that haven’t paid attention, Wisconsin gets cold in the winter. And while some of us are lucky enough to be connected to natural gas — many of the opponents of Line 5 oppose natural gas too, but that’s a conversation for another day — many people in rural Wisconsin depend on propane to heat their homes and businesses.

Line 5 is so important to propane supply in our region that two major propane facilities in Superior and Rapid River in the UP have said they will be shut down if the Line 5 relocation project isn’t approved.

There’s little doubt to me the Line 5 relocation project is supported by the silent majority because we understand we need affordable ways to heat our homes. I hope the DNR will quickly approve this project and put the reality of heating Wisconsin homes ahead of the emotions of those that oppose all forms of affordable energy.

Katie Verzal, Bristol

