Katie Verzal: Pray for Jim Kreuser

Recently, our current county executive, who is not running for re-election, endorsed Rebecca Matoska-Mentik as his successor (WTGD article Jan. 20). Jim Kreuser, of course, is welcome to try to hand-pick his successor as he has done with many County Board seats over the years.

The disturbing part was what Jim said about the other two candidates who are running.

“I don’t know a lot of their backgrounds or details. From the business aspect of county government, they haven’t been really close to it.”

This would be funny if it wasn’t so frightening.

Jim has worked with Samantha Kerkman for many years as she has served as a representative in the Wisconsin Assembly, including collaboration with her on many business aspects of Kenosha County government.

He also should be well aware that Mr. Gulley is a current County Board supervisor, which I believe puts him very close to the business aspect of county government.

I am forced to conclude that either Jim is suffering from dementia, or he is a straight up liar. Either way, I will pray for him and encourage you to do the same.

Katie Verzal, Bristol

