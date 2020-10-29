Keeling: Tod Ohnstad stands up for working people

A recent radio ad infers State Rep. Tod Ohnstad should have been able to stop the Chrysler engine plant from closing.

What the ad does not say is that Tod was a part of the UAW bargaining team until he retired in 2004. He was part of the team which brought the Renault Encore, two Chrysler car platforms and the 2.7 and 3.5-liter engine lines to Kenosha. It also fails to mention he was re-elected to the bargaining team by his co-workers for over two decades. The Kenosha Engine Plant closed in 2010 and although Tod was retired he was at the rallies protesting the closing of the plant alongside his former co-workers, and he was at UAW Local 72 offering his assistance in whatever way he could.

He was also serving as a Kenosha City council member at the time and the council tried to save the plant as well. He served on Kenosha City council until he was elected as our state assembly representative. If Tod could have stopped the closing of the Kenosha Engine Plant, he would have, he most certainly tried.

Tod has been working for the people of Kenosha for decades and is someone you can count on to stand up for working people; he has proven that time and time again.

We need the experience Tod brings to the table now more than ever.

Peni Keeling, Kenosha

