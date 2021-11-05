Kelly McDowell: Keeping Kenosha beautiful

Nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, those who call Kenosha home know what it means to cherish and preserve our outdoor environment.

This America Recycles Week, which begins on Nov. 15, is an opportunity to reflect on how we can make recycling work better for residents, tourists and our environment.

Wisconsin’s beverage companies are proud of our partnership with the City of Kenosha to help modernize the city’s recycling system.

Our unique private-public partnership, announced in July 2020, has invested more than $500,000 to help 32,000 Kenosha households convert from an outdated plastic bag system to 96-gallon, curbside recycling carts.

Over the next 10 years, our investment is estimated to yield 2.1 million new pounds of recyclable plastic, which can be remade into new products like beverage bottles.

Partnerships like this one are an important way to keep our shorelines free from plastic pollution so that Kenosha remains a top destination for travelers.

Whether you find yourself exploring a local park, walking along Simmons Island Beach or hiking through Petrifying Springs Park, we encourage you to do your part to keep Kenosha beautiful by helping us get “Every Bottle Back.”

Kelly McDowell, executive secretary of the Wisconsin Beverage Association

