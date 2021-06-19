Kelsey Saari: Kohler to destroy wetlands

The Kohler Company has plans to construct their fifth golf course in Sheboygan County, the 16th in total for the county.

Kohler's website calls the design for the new course "minimalist" and commits to "leaving the world a better place." However, the proposed golf course would devastate 247 acres of dunes and wetlands on the Kohler Andrae Lakeshore, one of the rarest ecosystems in Wisconsin. The plan would destroy 50-60% of old growth forest that has not been logged in over 150 years.

More than 11,000 migratory birds use this habitat on an annual basis, as well as hundreds of species of mammals, amphibians and plants, some endangered or threatened.

Five acres of Kohler Andrae State Park, the fourth most visited State Park in Wisconsin, would be used to build a rotary, four lane road and 22,000 square foot maintenance facility for the golf course.

The Kohler Andrae Lakeshore is also culturally significant. Over 25,000 historic artifacts have been recovered onsite, as well as 2,500 year old human remains.

Multiple environmental groups have spoken out in opposition of this construction plan.

I strongly encourage you to reach out to the Kohler Company and ask them to abandon this environmentally destructive golf course.

Kelsey Saari, Kenosha

