Kempinen: KUSD needs to be prepared for virtual learning

With the Kenosha County positivity rate alarmingly in the 20s, KUSD students, some of whom, at any given time, are carrying COVID viral loads, gather daily in indoor classes combined due to staff shortages and lunch groups with students unmasked and physically close. These gatherings support the spread of the virus in a powerful way.

Families and staff know first-hand that the COVID case dashboard on the KUSD website is inaccurate, due partly to the backlog of cases and contact tracing faced by the Kenosha County Health Department. Thus, that dashboard is not useful as a metric for informing decisions about in-person and virtual instruction.

Symptomatic students and those living with COVID positive family members routinely attend school in person, again, supporting virus spread and quarantines of many staff and students. Virtual classes swell, partly due to quarantined students joining for brief periods, and to the fact that parents who argued before the School Board for the choice of in-person instruction have seen the chaos and trauma that the choice model creates and have chosen to change their children to virtual classes.