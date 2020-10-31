Ken Wilson: We will vote

Republicans don’t want you to vote. They know they are in the minority and the only way they can keep their power is if we stay home.

How else can you explain all the things they do to stop us from voting? Things like fewer places to vote and fewer places to drop off our vote. Things like shorter hours. Also running out of ballots in minority districts.

I even remember in 2018 when a minority district miraculously had a power outage right on election day.

This virus plays right into their hands. They want us to be too afraid to vote so they can keep their power and reward the rich.

Whatever happens we need to vote. I voted early and now I am working on getting my friends to do it too. Many of them will still vote on election day. They will wear a mask and they will keep their distance. They will probably have to wait a long time. But they are determined to not let the republicans have their way.

We will vote. You cannot stop us. We will take back our country and our state and try to fix everything you have destroyed.

Ken Wilson, Kenosha

