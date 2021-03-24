Kevin Orlakis: Observations about Kenosha Community TV

Please consider these observations concerning Kenosha Community TV channel 20 vs. channel 25.

In general, channel 20 covering county and School Board meetings is doing a very good job! Implementing quality equipment for audio and video clarity.

In contrast, channel 25 is abysmal. The video is in soft focus and audio is of low gain. The camera distance from the alderpersons in a static shot appears to may have come from Hubble. The broadcast is in 25% of the screen and is surrounded by 75% superfluous "fun facts."

I just cannot grasp the rationale that broadcasts of weeks to months old Common Council and various committee meetings is germane to new business. Possibly playing recent meetings on a "loop" and utilize 'zoom' type format.

Let's invest a little money into keeping our citizens well informed and our hard-working alderpersons accountable come election time.

Kevin Orlakis, Kenosha

