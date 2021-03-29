Kristi Koschkee: A positive perspective

I woke up this morning to another news piece painting this past year in education as one of strife, turmoil and failure.

While I would never disparage someone for their personal experience and I realize every experience is unique, I am compelled to give a different perspective.

Although this past year has certainly been difficult, it was not the “doom and gloom” narrative so often being put forth. In fact, this past year has made me a better teacher.

I have learned to be more patient, focus on the most essential skills and am now confident in many modes of teaching. I have seen students handle the past year with a patience and grace I never possessed at their age.

Yes, there have been losses, tears, successes and some bumps, but we are excelling. We have been stretched to the limit and have endured all of it with an amount of grit we never knew we had.

In the end, you won’t see me protesting — you won’t see me complaining about my career — you won’t see me bashing my job or my district — and you most certainly will not see me leave this rewarding profession. You will see me standing tall with the majority of my peers who are focused on kids.