 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leon Zorko: Parking for the disabled
0 Comments

Leon Zorko: Parking for the disabled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recently, at the shelf concert, I got a ticket for parking on the grass.

The previous concert I asked an officer where is the disabled parking? He told me to go to the north of Kennedy Drive and there is disabled parking on the lawn there of which I have witnesses.

S we went to the same area figuring that was disabled parking along with a lot of other people and we all got tickets.

I think this is very discriminatory towards disabled people. There is no signage or parking for disabled people.

I think Kenosha has to provide parking for disabled people. This is very discriminatory.

Leon Zorko, Union Grove

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert