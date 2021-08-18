Leon Zorko: Parking for the disabled

Recently, at the shelf concert, I got a ticket for parking on the grass.

The previous concert I asked an officer where is the disabled parking? He told me to go to the north of Kennedy Drive and there is disabled parking on the lawn there of which I have witnesses.

S we went to the same area figuring that was disabled parking along with a lot of other people and we all got tickets.

I think this is very discriminatory towards disabled people. There is no signage or parking for disabled people.

I think Kenosha has to provide parking for disabled people. This is very discriminatory.

Leon Zorko, Union Grove

